Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of AutoWeb worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.69 on Thursday. AutoWeb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 2.25.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

