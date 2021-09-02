Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,705 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of BIO-key International worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BIO-key International by 93.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 30,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. BIO-key International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 135.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

