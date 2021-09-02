Millennium Management LLC Sells 292,117 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 292,117 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the first quarter worth $175,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the first quarter worth $343,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 20.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 19.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,281,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,820,000 after buying an additional 2,177,974 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. Analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,231 shares in the company, valued at $663,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

