Millennium Management LLC Takes $54,000 Position in SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,744 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGOC. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SGOCO Group by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in SGOCO Group by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 55,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SGOCO Group alerts:

Shares of SGOC stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. SGOCO Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC).

Receive News & Ratings for SGOCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGOCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.