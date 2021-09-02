Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Up to $16.18

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.18, but opened at $16.96. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 219 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIRM. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $507.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289 over the last ninety days. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

