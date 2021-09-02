Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.04 Million

Brokerages expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to announce sales of $250.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.20 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year sales of $909.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $905.90 million to $913.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of AVO opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $550,580.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,610.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 377,390 shares of company stock worth $7,554,448. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

