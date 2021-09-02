Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $18,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 998.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,152,000 after acquiring an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,648,000 after buying an additional 190,164 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,252,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

ALGN stock opened at $718.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $297.44 and a one year high of $721.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $658.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $603.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

