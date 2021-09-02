Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 84,781 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 575,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 84,781 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $18,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 374.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 129.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after purchasing an additional 897,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 223.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

NYSE:SLB opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

