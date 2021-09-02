Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,582 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $16,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $453.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $456.64.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.