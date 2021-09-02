Mizuho Boosts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $110.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.14.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $96.48 on Monday. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $578,486,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $362,507,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $278,280,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,374,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,983,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

