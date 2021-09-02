MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in August

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the July 29th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MJARF remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 72,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,541. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. MJardin Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

Get MJardin Group alerts:

MJardin Group Company Profile

MJardin Group, Inc engages in the provision cannabis management platform. It includes licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, construction oversight, facility ramp-up, and day-to-day personnel management, and oversight. It operates through the Cultivation Management in USA, and Cultivation Operations in Canada segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MJardin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJardin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.