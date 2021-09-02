MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

Shares of MKSI traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,341. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.