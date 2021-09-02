ModiHost 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $25,639.00 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $176,458.32 and $25,639.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ModiHost has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00124506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.83 or 0.00811697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00047747 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

