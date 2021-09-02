Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $63.14. 2,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,849. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.86. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $63.65. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

MC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

