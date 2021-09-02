Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Update

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOGO. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mogo in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Mogo stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 873,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,109. Mogo has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.18 million, a P/E ratio of 277.14 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOGO. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mogo by 629.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,824,000 after buying an additional 3,168,550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mogo in the 1st quarter valued at $15,833,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mogo in the 2nd quarter worth $12,661,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mogo by 459.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 497,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 408,435 shares in the last quarter. 16.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

