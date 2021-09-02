MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $1,170.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00093415 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 231,715,922 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

