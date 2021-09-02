MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.200-$-1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$811 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.06 million.MongoDB also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.390 EPS.

MDB traded up $8.22 on Thursday, hitting $401.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,443. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. lifted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.88.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total transaction of $172,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,974 shares of company stock valued at $80,899,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

