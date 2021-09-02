Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.56

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.56 and last traded at $40.48, with a volume of 4289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

GLUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($3.23). As a group, analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUE. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,863,000. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,422,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,183,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

