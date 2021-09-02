MoonRadar 1-Day Volume Tops $4,225.00 (MRF)

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, MoonRadar has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. MoonRadar has a total market cap of $332,330.10 and $4,225.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonRadar coin can now be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00065594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00133576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00156779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.50 or 0.07648971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,432.36 or 1.00120872 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.69 or 0.00805488 BTC.

MoonRadar Coin Profile

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,178,105 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

Buying and Selling MoonRadar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonRadar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonRadar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonRadar using one of the exchanges listed above.

