Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth $901,000.

MJ stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

