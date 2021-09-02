Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,284 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Rattler Midstream worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 44,310 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTLR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Equities analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

