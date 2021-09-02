Morgan Stanley Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $4,200.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.36. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $2,651.00 and a 52 week high of $4,390.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,229.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

