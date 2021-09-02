Morgan Stanley Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Dril-Quip worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,884,000 after acquiring an additional 271,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRQ. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Shares of DRQ opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $864.52 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.51. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

