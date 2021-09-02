Morgan Stanley Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,193 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 10.53% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 293.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 40,881 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

