Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 42.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,628 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 222,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,217,000 after buying an additional 1,776,180 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,035,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,784 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,797,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,121,000 after purchasing an additional 424,915 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,295,011 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 58,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 940,162 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 80,121 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BVN. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.