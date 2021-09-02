Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $170.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WMT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $147.78 on Monday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $414.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,125,784 shares of company stock worth $3,510,419,340. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.