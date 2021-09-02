Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.700-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12 billion-$8.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.08 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.090-$2.140 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.64.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $243.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.89 and its 200 day moving average is $204.43. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $149.81 and a 1 year high of $244.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

