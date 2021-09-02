Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) VP Sells $389,731.00 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MOV opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $855.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.24. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Movado Group by 120,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

