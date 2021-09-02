Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of Mowi ASA stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. Mowi ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

