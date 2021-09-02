MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$70.05 and last traded at C$68.71. 70,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 85,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.40.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.4455612 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

About MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

