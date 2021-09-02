Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas Sells 25,260 Shares

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MWA stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

