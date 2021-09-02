MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 2,455 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $77.94 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37.

