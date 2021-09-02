MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 8,716 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 243.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $272,340 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCCO opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.34%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

