MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 89.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after buying an additional 320,113 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 24.1% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CDK Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CDK Global by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. CDK Global’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on CDK shares. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

