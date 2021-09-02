MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Invests $377,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $59.16 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.66.

