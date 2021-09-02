MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,806 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

GD stock opened at $199.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.90 and its 200 day moving average is $186.58. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $201.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

