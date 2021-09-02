MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 489 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

