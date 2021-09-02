Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 17,316 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $16,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.93. 42,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,948. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

