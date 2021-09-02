Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,184 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 184,528 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $12,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 60,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Devon Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of DVN traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.77. The company had a trading volume of 384,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,000,768. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

