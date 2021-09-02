Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.27 Million Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,687 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Essent Group worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ESNT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

