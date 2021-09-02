Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 237,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 128,479 shares during the period. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $637,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,573,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $241,768,000 after buying an additional 206,816 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 67,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,768,000 after buying an additional 86,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.93. The company had a trading volume of 881,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,239,648. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

