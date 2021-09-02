Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 16,603 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,603 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $13,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.70. The company had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,935. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

