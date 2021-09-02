My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.75 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $27.75 million and $4.18 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for about $4.03 or 0.00008309 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00064705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00132725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.19 or 0.00156938 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,677.84 or 0.07575348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,769.49 or 1.00451844 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.80 or 0.00858490 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

