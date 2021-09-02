Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.55

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

