National Bankshares Analysts Give mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) a C$13.50 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$13.50 price target on mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of mdf commerce to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of TSE:MDF opened at C$7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$220.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.22. mdf commerce has a one year low of C$6.06 and a one year high of C$16.90.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$22.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that mdf commerce will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

