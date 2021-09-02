National Bankshares Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$56.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.40.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of TSE:ATD.B traded up C$0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 665,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$48.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$52.28. The stock has a market cap of C$54.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.