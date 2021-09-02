Nationwide Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Nationwide Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nationwide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $19,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,816 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,855. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $105.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.42.

