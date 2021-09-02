Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 324,300 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.00. 50,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,071. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $271.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 12.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 108.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

