nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of nCino stock traded up $9.40 on Thursday, reaching $72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,558. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.66. nCino has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get nCino alerts:

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,775.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,378 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $720,568.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,075,595.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. William Blair began coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.