nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of nCino stock traded up $9.40 on Thursday, reaching $72.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,558. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.66. nCino has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,775.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,378 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $720,568.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,075,595.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. William Blair began coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.