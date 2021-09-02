nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ NCNO traded up $9.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.74. 140,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,558. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.12. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66.
In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,775.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
