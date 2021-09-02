nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $9.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.74. 140,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,558. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.12. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,775.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

